Gunmen strike again in Imo, abduct Catholic priest

The Catholic Priest of Christ the King Parish, Ezinachi/Ugwaku under the Okigwe Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Jude Maduka has been kidnapped by rampaging gunmen in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

There have been conflicting account of how the priest was kidnapped as some residents and parishioners in the area said Father Maduka was kidnapped while hurrying to celebrate Sunday mass. Others, however, said he was kidnapped during an inspection of his New Adoration site at Ogii Village in the Okigwe area.

The abduction of Father Maduka is coming a day after two police officers were killed and one injured at Okpala junction in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state.

The Imo State Police Command is yet to make any official confirmation of the development.

