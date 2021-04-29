Gunmen strike again, students abducted in Plateau State | Ripples Nigeria

The educational system, especially in the Northern region, is in peril as four students of Capro Secondary Mission School located at Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State were abducted in the early hours of Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that three of the students eventually escaped, while one is still in captivity.

The school is a few kilometres away from Yakubu Gowon airport and about 60 kilometres from Jos, the state capital.

This latest gunmen attack was confirmed by a global mission leader and President of Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Reverend Gideon Para-Mallam.

Para-Mallam disclosed that the attackers broke the rear fence of the school where a hole was drilled to gain access into the school compound and abducted the students.

“The intervention of security agencies prevented what could have been another mass abduction as the assailants took to their heels after realising the reinforcement of security in the area,” he stated.

The Plateau State Police Command was yet to make any statement on the incident.

However, community efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the abducted student still in captivity.

The latest abduction comes as the country continues to battle several security challenges, including insurgency in the North-East, banditry in North-West, secessionist agitations in South-East and farmers-herdsmen crises across Middle-Belt and several South-West states.

