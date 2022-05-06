‘Gunmen who killed soldier couple are Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB men’, Asari-Dokubo insists

Former Niger Delta militant warlord and founder of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF), Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, has insisted that the soldier couple who were gruesomely murdered by a group of unknown gunmen last Saturday were actually members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by the incarcerated Nnamdi Kanu.

The murdered couple who were identified as Master Warrant Officer Audu Linus and Private Gloria Matthew, were on their way to Nkwerre local government area of Imo State for their traditional marriage rites when they were accosted by the assailants who gruesomely murdered and beheaded them while making a video of the act and posting it on social media.

While the authorities of the Nigerian Army accused IPOB of being behind the killing of the couple, the pro-Biafra group has debunked the allegations, saying in a statement on Thursday that it had no hand in the murder of the couple.

But in a Facebook Live session on Thursday, Dokubo who has been at loggerheads with Kanu over the composition of the IPOB hierarchy, insisted that the killers of the soldiers were Kanu’s men.

He also said the so-called unknown gunmen causing havoc and mayhem in the South-East are IPOB members who have been let loose in the region by Kanu.

“This lady is an Igbo woman. She was killed. We keep on living in denial because we are afraid of confronting these people.

“We see them celebrate everyday – the activities of the so-called unknown soldiers. These people are no other people than Nnamdi Kanu’s men who have been let loose to turn Ndigbo, Alaigbo into a desert. It’s so sad,” Dokubo said.

