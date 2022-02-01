International
Gunshots heard near Guinea Bissau presidential palace
Gunshots on Tuesday rocked neighbourhoods near the Guinea Bissau presidential palace in Bissau.
Although those behind the attack have not been ascertained, security agents quickly mobilised and surrounded the building.
The Guinea Bissau President, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, was attending a cabinet meeting at the time of the incident.
The West African sub-region had recorded four coup d’états in the last few years.
The African Union suspended Burkina Faso last week over the January 24 military coup in the landlocked West African nation.
