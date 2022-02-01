Gunshots heard near Guinea Bissau presidential palace

Gunshots on Tuesday rocked neighbourhoods near the Guinea Bissau presidential palace in Bissau.

Although those behind the attack have not been ascertained, security agents quickly mobilised and surrounded the building.

The Guinea Bissau President, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, was attending a cabinet meeting at the time of the incident.

READ ALSO: Hoodlums attack Lagos hospital for abandoning victim with gunshot wounds

The West African sub-region had recorded four coup d’états in the last few years.

The African Union suspended Burkina Faso last week over the January 24 military coup in the landlocked West African nation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now