Gusau charges Super Eagles to win friendly game against Costa Rica

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has told the Super Eagles to go for victory as the team is set to take on World Cup-bound Costa Rica in a friendly game in San Jose in the early hours of Thursday.

The President made the call on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in Nigeria) shortly after the team’s lunch at the Intercontinental Hotel in San Jose, Costa Rica.

This was revealed in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria by the football house.

Gusau, according to the statement, also called on the Super Eagles to be worthy ambassadors of the nation as he vowed that the NFF Executive Committee under his watch will not relent in its quest to reposition Nigeria Football.

“I am delivering this goodwill message on behalf of the NFF President. Mr. President is wishing the team the best of luck in tomorrow’s game against Costa Rica.

“It is pertinent for you to note that Nigerians are result-oriented and they want the team to always have a good outing in every match, friendly or competitive.

“It is a friendly game but at the same time, we want to win,” said Gusau

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will battle World Cup-bound Los Ticos at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose as from 8pm local time on Wednesday (3am Thursday in Nigeria).

