Entertainment
GWR: Nigerian seeks to break longest hours of massage
Another Nigerian, Joyce Ijeoma, a masseur, has declared her interest to embark on a 72-hour longest massage on different individuals in the Lekki area of Lagos State.
Ijeoma revealed her interest in making the Guinness World Record in a video that went viral on Sunday.
According to her, she has done over 18 hours of massage in preparation for her record-breaking streak.
She is looking to break Alastair Galpin’s record for the longest full-body massage in 25 hours and 4 minutes which was held in South Kalimantan, Indonesia in November 2015.
Ripples Nigeria reports that a Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci broke the record for the longest cooking marathon for about 94 hours. Baci’s feat has made many other Nigerians to follow in her footsteps.
