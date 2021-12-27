G*y rights activist, Bisi Alimi, urges closeted homos3xuals to ‘shine’

Controversial Nigerian g*y rights activist, Bisi Alimi has admonished closeted homos*xuals to embrace their orientation and not ‘dim their lights’.

Speaking during a question and answer session on Instagram, the LGBT activist admonished an anonymous homos*xual never to “allow Nigerians who can’t even light their own candles to dim” his.

“You are more than being an effeminate gay man. You are a star, so you must shine brightly. Never let Nigeria and Nigerians who can’t even light their own candles dim yours. You are a diamond, please shine.” he wrote.

