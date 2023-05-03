Haaland breaks record in Man City win as Liverpool seal fifth straight victory

Erling Haaland has set a new record as he scored a Premier League record 35th goal of the season as Manchester City beat West Ham 3-0.

The previous record of 34 goals was held jointly by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole.

With the win at Etihad Stadium, Manchester City returned to the top of the table.

Haaland, who has scored 51 goals in all competitions this season, scored City’s second goal in the 70th minute after Nathan Aké opened scoring early on.

Read Also: Arsenal keep up pressure on Man City with win over Chelsea

Phil Foden would later score the third goal to finish off West Ham.

Pep Guardiola’s side are now one poing above Arsenal at the top of the Premier League and having a game in hand.

At Anfield, Liverpool sealed a fifth consecutive victory as they continue their race for a spot in the top four of the league.

The Jurgen Klopp side defeated Fulham 1-0 to maintain their flourishing late-season form.

It was Mohamed Salah who scored the only goal of the game, making it eight consecutive games at home that the Egyptian has scored.

Salah beat Bernd Leno from the penalty spot in the 39th-minute after Darwin Nunez was fouled by Issa Diop.

The Reds stay fifth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now