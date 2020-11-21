Haaland crowned 2020 Golden Boy after beating Fati, Davis to award

Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland has been crowned the 2020 Golden Boy for the best under-21 player playing in a European country’s top division.

The Norway international won the award by beating off competition from Barcelona and Spain’s Ansu Fati and Bayern Munich’s Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies.

20-year-old Haaland has scored 27 goals in 29 appearances for Dortmund.

The award was won by Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix in 2019.

Also in contention for the top prize were Haaland’s club team-mate and England forward Jadon Sancho and Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood.

Previous English winners of the award are Wayne Rooney in 2004 and Raheem Sterling in 2014.

