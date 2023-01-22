Sports
Haaland hat-trick helps Man City thrash Wolves, cut Arsenal EPL lead
Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick to help Manchester City thrash Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 in a Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Haaland, who has now scored 31 goals in all competitions this season, opened the scoring in the 40th minute to put City ahead at halftime.
He then doubled the lead in the 50th minute before making it three four minutes after through a penalty.
Read Also: EPL: Everton fall to defeat vs West Ham after Liverpool, Chelsea share spoils
Haaland has now scored 25 goals in City’s first 20 Premier League games. That is five more than Luis Suarez managed in 2013-14, the previous highest figure at this stage in the campaign.
With the win, the Pep Guardiola side cut Arsenal’s lead to three points at the top of the Premier League.
In another Premier League game played concurrently, Leeds played a frustratinh goalless draw with Brentford. Later on Sunday, Arsenal will host Manchester United.
