Haaland helps Man City beat Spurs as Aston Villa reach UCL for first time

Erling Haaland scored two goals to help Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in a highly watched Premier League encounter on Tuesday night.

After a goalless first half in London, Haaland opened the scoring early in the first half when he tapped in from Kevin de Bruyne cross.

Spurs fought hard for an equaliser and the pressure led to City’s change of keeper after Ederson was badly fouled in the box.

The hosts had other chances including Son Heung-Min’s one-on-one with goalkeeper Romero, but failed to convert, as Haaland then netted City’s second from the spot late on.

With the victory, Manchester City are close to clinching a fourth straight Premier league title as they will play at home against West Ham in the season’s finale on Sunday.

Second-placed Arsenal will face Everton on Sunday, and would hope to win the game and hope that West Ham stop City from winning.

Meanwhile, Spurs’ defeat means that Aston Villa have now qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time.

Villa have not reached Uefa’s premier club competition since it rebranded from the European Cup to the Champions League in 1991-92.

They last played in the European Cup 41 years ago in 1982-83 having won the competition the season before.

