Sports
Haaland named Premier League player of the season
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Season following a spectacular debut season at City.
Haaland, who joined the Pep Guardiola team from Dortmund at the start of the season, broke several records, including becoming the player with the highest league goals in one season.
The Norwegian helped City win the Premier League title this season with his efforts.
.@ErlingHaaland has won @premierleague Player of the Season! 🏅
Well done, Erling! 👏 pic.twitter.com/oSPdi48ifk
— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 27, 2023
Read Also: Haaland wins Football Writers’ award after brilliant debut season at City
Haaland has scored a remarkable 36 league goals in just 35 appearances – breaking a 29-year record for the most strikes across a Premier League campaign.
He has also contributed eight assists as well as helping City to reach the finals of the FA Cup and Champions League to take place in June.
Haaland’s 44 total goal involvements is the joint highest of all-time, equalling a record set by former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry in the 2002/03 season.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Haaland had already claimed the 2023 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award, earning more than 80% of the vote in the process.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...