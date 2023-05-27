Haaland named Premier League player of the season

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Season following a spectacular debut season at City.

Haaland, who joined the Pep Guardiola team from Dortmund at the start of the season, broke several records, including becoming the player with the highest league goals in one season.

The Norwegian helped City win the Premier League title this season with his efforts.

Read Also: Haaland wins Football Writers’ award after brilliant debut season at City

Haaland has scored a remarkable 36 league goals in just 35 appearances – breaking a 29-year record for the most strikes across a Premier League campaign.

He has also contributed eight assists as well as helping City to reach the finals of the FA Cup and Champions League to take place in June.

Haaland’s 44 total goal involvements is the joint highest of all-time, equalling a record set by former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry in the 2002/03 season.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Haaland had already claimed the 2023 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award, earning more than 80% of the vote in the process.

