Haaland shines in Dortmund cruise, Leipzig draw at home as Bundesliga returns

Borussia Dortmund cruised to victory over FC Schalke as the German Bundesliga finally resumes following a break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After 66 days without topflight football in Germany, the sport made a return on Saturday with all games played behind closed doors.

The first goal of the day came by Erling Haaland, who put Dortmund ahead of their visitors in the 24th minute.

Raphael Guerreiro added two more goals before Thorgen Hazard wrapped it up through Haaland assist as Dortmund win 4-0.

The comfortable victory over their near neighbours move them within a point of leaders Bayern Munich, who play on Sunday.

Final scores:

Hoffenheim 0-3 Hertha Berlin

Dusseldorf 0-0 Paderborn

Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg

Dortmund 4-0 Schalke

Leipzig 1-1 Freiburg

Germany becomes the first major league in Europe to resume action following the COVID-19 break.

