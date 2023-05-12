Haaland wins Football Writers’ award after brilliant debut season at City

Erling Haaland, a striker with Manchester City, has been selected as the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year.

This was revealed by City in a statement posted on their website on Friday.

Haaland has had an outstanding first season with City, scoring 51 goals in all competitions to support Pep Guardiola’s team as they look to clinch the Premier League title.

Along with the Champions League semifinals, Haaland has also assisted the club in getting to the FA Cup final.

The 22-year-old won 82% of the FWA vote, beating out Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

At the FWA Footballer of the Year 75th Anniversary Dinner in London on May 25, Haaland will receive his honor.

Read Also: Haaland breaks record in Man City win as Liverpool seal fifth straight victory

Speaking on the award, Haaland said:“To win the Football Writers’ Award in my first season in English football is an honour. I try every single day to be the best I can be, and to be recognised like this means a lot to me.

“I have loved my time at City so far – my teammates are incredible, and they provide me with the chances to score goals. I want to thank all of them, because I could not have won this award without them.

“I also owe so much to Pep and the team behind the team here at City. Everybody has been so good to me since I joined and I have never worked with such top professionals.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me. It’s a real honour to have won this award. I am now focused on ensuring I finish the season as strongly as possible and helping City win trophies.”

Meanwhile, Haaland has also been named the Premier League Player of the Month for April.

City are back in action on Sunday when they head to Everton looking to maintain their lead at the top of the league table.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now