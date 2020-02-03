Latest Metro

Hair dresser slumps, as fire guts salon in Ekiti

February 3, 2020
Catholic priest burnt to death in Anambra fire outbreak
Overcome with grieve, an hair dresser has been hospitalised after she slumped on seeing her salon and properties within go up in flames.

The fire gutted her salon destroying the properties inside at Odo-Ado area of Ekiti state on Sunday.

The salon belonging to one Mrs Rashidat Adebisi, was reportedly caught up in flames when electricity was restored in the area.

According to the landlady, Mrs Olanrewaju Fajuyi, she said she was sleeping when she heard that the building was on fire.

The fire was put out with the efforts of neighbours after severe damage had been done on the properties in the shop.

