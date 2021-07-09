Haiti police arrest 15 Colombians, two others over president’s assassination

The Haitian police on Thursday night announced that it had arrested 15 Colombians and two Haitian American suspects in connection with the assassination of the Haitian President, Jovenel Moise.

Speaking at a press briefing, Director, Haiti’s National Police, Leon Charles, accompanied by the Interim Prime Minister, Claude Joseph, said about 28 people participated in Moise’s murder, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans.

According to Charles, eight other people who participated in the assassination escaped, while three of the assassins were killed in the gun duel with security operatives.

The late president was shot dead at his residence on Wednesday during an early morning raid by a group of gunmen.

