Hajj Commission issues update on added $250 fare to be paid by pilgrims

As a result of the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has stated that pilgrims won’t have to pay a $250 surcharge on flight.

Due to the closure of the Sudanese airspace, longer travel times would now be required to reach the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, hence the introduction of the increased fee.

However, NAHCON chairman, Zikrullah Hassan, who made this clarification while speaking at a training session with the staff, state pilgrim boards and private tour operators on Monday, assured that pilgrims would not be made to bear the emerging additional costs.

NAHCON, therefore, charged the pilgrims to pay 40% of the $250 added to the fare.

Hassan said, “Our local airlines after several negotiations accepted the sum of $250 to the increase in the cost of air tickets for this year’s operation because of the conflict in Sudan and we are praying that the mindless killing of people will be stopped soon.

READ ALSO:Nigerian govt to subsidise fee for hajj pilgrims as Air Peace, Azman, others raise flight tickets by $250

“We are still praying earnestly for a quick and peaceful resolution to the conflict in Sudan so that the airspace could be open and there will be a stop to the mindless killing of the people of Sudan.

“We have decided that whatever decision we will take, it will not require the pilgrims to pay additional funds into the hands of the respective pilgrim boards in their state. They will not need to pay more money.”

Corroborating Hassan’s statement, Moisa Ubandawaki, the Deputy Director of Information at NAHCON explained the commission agreed that after the Federal Government sponsored airline operations to make the airlift, pilgrims would pay 40% ($100) of the increase in airfare.

“This would further alleviate the additional cost of the airfare for the Nigerian pilgrims. The government had earlier waived 65% of the aviation charges to bring down the cost of Hajj. With this development, the $250 addition negotiated with the airlines will be reduced by $55.

“The liability of the remaining $195 will be borne by the 75,000 pilgrims which is calculated at $117 per pilgrim to offset the $117 without causing additional financial obligations on the Pilgrims, the Commission resolved to reduce the Basic Travelling Allowance for 2023 Hajj Pilgrims to the sum of $700 against $800.00 provided in the Hajj package already paid by the pilgrims,” Ubandawaki noted in a press statement.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now