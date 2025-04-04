Hakeem Baba-Ahmed resigns as Tinubu’s political adviser amid speculations

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the political adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has resigned from his position, though the details surrounding his decision remain unclear.

Multiple sources within the presidency confirmed that Baba-Ahmed tendered his resignation about two weeks ago, citing personal reasons. However, it remains uncertain whether the presidency has officially accepted his resignation.

Baba-Ahmed, a former spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), was appointed Special Adviser on Political Matters in the Office of Vice President Kashim Shettima in September 2023. Over the past 17 months, he represented the presidency at various national and international engagements, including the recent “Strengthening Nigeria’s Democracy” conference in Abuja.

His tenure, however, was not without controversy. In April 2024, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, publicly criticized Baba-Ahmed, suggesting that northern appointees must do more to defend the Tinubu administration.

Matawalle’s remarks followed Baba-Ahmed’s defense of the NEF after the minister dismissed the group as politically irrelevant. The NEF had earlier declared that the North had made a mistake by voting for Tinubu in the 2023 elections, a position that sparked sharp divisions.

Reacting at the time, Baba-Ahmed argued that government officials like Matawalle should focus on highlighting their achievements rather than attacking the NEF.

“Scathing criticism of NEF by the junior minister of defence, Matawalle, is ill-advised. He could have done a better job for this administration if he identified contributions of especially northern ministers and other appointees like me to improving security and reducing poverty in the North,” Baba-Ahmed wrote.

Matawalle, however, countered, saying, “As an appointee of this administration, it is his responsibility to work for its success, protect and defend the government against unjust and vicious attacks from those who hide under ethnic and other primordial interests to heat up the polity for myopic reasons.”

He further stressed, “Every appointee of President Tinubu, including Dr. Baba-Ahmed, owes the government a duty to promote, elucidate, and advance its good works and commendable efforts across all sectors.”

Baba-Ahmed’s political career spans decades, with experience in both civil service and governance. Before joining the Tinubu administration, he was a senior official in the Northern Elders Forum, where he was known for his outspoken stance on issues affecting the North. He has also served as Chief of Staff to former Senate President Bukola Saraki and held top positions in the Kaduna and federal civil service, including as Secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His resignation raises questions about internal dynamics within the presidency and the role of northern political figures in the administration. As speculation grows about his next move, political observers will be watching closely to see if Baba-Ahmed returns to active advocacy or takes on a new political role in the future.

