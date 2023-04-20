Hakimi’s mum breaks silence, says she was unaware of son’s fortune in her name

Saida Mouh, Achraf Hakimi’s mother, has responded to claims that her son’s riches had been moved into her name by saying that she was not aware of any such transfer.

She however emphasized that if her son had not done so, he would not be able to get rid of his ex-wife, Hiba Abouk.

Mouh told Moroccan media that Hakimi had not disclosed anything to her about the situation, and that “if he has taken any action to protect himself, I’m unaware of it.”

Hakimi’s mother continued, “What’s the problem if the news is true? If my son does not do this, he will not be able to get rid of that woman [Hiba Abouk].”

Recent rumors claim that Abouk will not inherit any of Hakimi’s wealth or possessions because everything is held in the Moroccan footballer’s mother’s name.

On Friday, April 14, the Spanish news outlet Marca claimed that Abouk had asked for half of Hakimi’s assets but had learned that he has nothing to his name.

The same source claims that Hakimi’s mother is the only recipient of his income and assets, and she has been getting his pay on her bank account for some time.

Hiba Abouk, a Spanish-Tunisian actress, and the Moroccan right-back who plays for PSG split last month.

Hakimi is one of the most expensive players in Africa and is regarded as one of the world’s best right-backs. Reports say he earns more than $215,000 per week at Paris St-Germain.

