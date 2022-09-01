Sports
Halaand nets hat-trick in Man City win; Arsenal, Liverpool clinch victories
Manchester City forward, Erling Halaand bagged his second hat-trick in the Premier League as he helped his side to a 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.
After his 19-minute three-timer against Crystal Palace at the weekend, Halaand did it again against the newly-promoted side in 37 minutes.
Joao Cancelo was also on target for City while Julian Alvarez bagged a brace to complete the demolition of their visitors at the Etihad Stadium.
Read Also: EPL: Arsenal make it four in a row; Chelsea bounce back as Liverpool net nine
At the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal made it five wins in five games after they defeated Aston Villa 2-1.
At Anfield, Liverpool continued their winning run with a 2-1 win over Newcastle United, thanks to Fabio Carvalho’s last-gasp winner in the 98th minute.
In the other Premier League games played on Wednesday night, Wolves and Bournemouth shared the spoils in a goalless encounter while Tottenham also played a 1-1 with West Ham in London.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...