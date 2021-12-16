Half of Premier League fixtures this weekend called off because of COVID-19

Half of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures are now off after four more games were on Thursday postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

The latest games affected are Southampton v Brentford, Watford v Crystal Palace, West Ham v Norwich and Everton v Leicester.

Earlier on Thursday, Manchester United’s match with Brighton on Saturday was called off, along with Leicester City’s game with Tottenham on Thursday, which is part of the league’s midweek programme.

Tottenham’s game against Brighton scheduled for last weekend was called off after Spurs reported 13 positive COVID-19 tests.

On Wednesday Brentford boss Thomas Frank called for this weekend’s top-flight fixtures to be postponed to let clubs deal with the outbreaks but the Premier League is so far resisting that.

“All other fixtures due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned,” the league said in a statement.

