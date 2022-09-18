Entertainment
Halima Abubakar blasts Apostle Suleman for spreading falsehood
Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has opened up on her relationship with the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman.
In a series of posts shared on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the movie star called out the controversial pastor for allegedly paying bloggers to write demeaning stories about her.
READ ALSO: Orjiakor slams actress Halima Abubakar over attack on Apostle Suleman
She wrote: “Every month only you. How do you sleep? You paid off the blogs, only you, God forbid. Look for lies and send them to your bloggers. They need am.”
The actress has been in the news for several months over her alleged relationship with the popular preacher.
Other Nollywood actresses including Stephanie Otobo, Shan George, and Georgina Onouha have been linked with Apostle Suleman. The preacher has since continued to shrug off the allegations.
