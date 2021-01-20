‘Handle malaria symptoms like COVID-19,’ Lagos govt tells doctors

The Lagos State government on Tuesday directed doctors in the state to treat malaria symptoms like COVID-19 unless the case is proven beyond doubt.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who gave the directive at a press briefing in Lagos House, Ikeja, also expressed concern about the surging cases of COVID-19 in the state.

He confirmed the reopening of the INDO and Gbagada isolation centers and urged residents with such COVID-19 symptoms to visit any public health facility or laboratory for test so as to ascertain their status.

The governor revealed that the demand for oxygen has increased from 70 cylinders per day to 350 cylinders at the Yaba Mainland Hospital in the last few weeks.

Sanwo-Olu said: “This will increase to 750 six-cylinders before the end of January 2021.

“ln addition to providing oxygen at our isolation centres, the government has decentralized the availability of oxygen through the provision of 10 oxygen and sampling kiosks. Oxygen therapy and other related services will be provided to COVID-19 patients that require them.”

