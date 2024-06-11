Hank Anuku claims viral videos which portrayed him as ‘mentally unwell’ made him lose jobs

Veteran Nollywood actor Hank Anuku has complied of how several videos posted on social media which portrayed him as being ‘mentally unwell’ made him lose acting jobs.

The talented thespian who was interviewed by media personality Lucky Udu explained that videos which painted him as being mentally ill are not what they actually seem, as he was only trying to get into character for a movie role.

Hank said; “That day I was trying to get into character for a role I was going to play, a madman role. Someone who was not in his correct senses or right frame of mind.”

READ ALSO:Again, Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku refutes death rumours (Video)

“So naturally, I did it in the neighborhood, and I was trying to get it to show the way the director would have shown it. I was meditating and trying to get into character; that’s it. I was not even aware that I was being recorded. I was concentrating on myself and my script,” he continued.

The actor, who frequently plays a villain in Nollywood movies, addressed the insane rumors that used to circulate on the internet and emphasized that he is actually in excellent condition and was never on drugs.

“People have said a lot of stuff. Rumours are rumours. They said I was sick and I was on drugs. I was not on drugs. Maybe they saw me depressed, because depression can cause stress. But me, being on drugs? That’s not true. I’m not a madman. I’m very sane and healthy. I exercise a lot and do my martial arts and sports,” he explained.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now