‘Happy to return home’ — Onyekuru rejoins Galatasaray on loan from Monaco

January 5, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Super Eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru has returned to Turkish Super Lig club, Galatasaray on a six-month loan deal from French club, AS Monaco.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with the Turkish side and scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances, before signing for Monaco as Galatasaray failed to sign him on a permanent deal from Everton.

But Onyekuru could not secure regular playing time at the French Ligue 1 side, having made just four league appearances since the start of the season.

”I am very happy to return to my home,” the forward said to the club website.

“This is my home. I hope we’il be champions. I am very pleased and excited to be here.”

Onyekuru who has started training with his new teammates will wear jersey number 40 at the club.

