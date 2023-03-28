Hard times for commuters as Lagos plans to end 50% slash in bus fares

Lagos State has announced that the 50 percent reduction in the fares of government buses which came into effect on February 8, will be discontinued from April 1.

The directive contained in a statement on Tuesday issued by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) stated that fares for state-owned buses would return to a 100 percent rate from April 1.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had, on February 8, announced a 50 percent reduction in the prices of all state-owned transport services to cushion the effect of the scarcity of naira notes and fuel scarcity which were at their peak at the time.

However, a statement by LAMATA said the fare reduction had played out its usefulness.

“With effect from Saturday, April 1, bus fare on all regulated buses — BRT, standard and FLM — shall revert to 100 percent rate,” the statement said.

“Lagos state governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, had on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, approved a 50% slash in bus fares following the cash crunch brought about by the recent currency swap.

“Following the supreme court and federal government’s pronouncements on the use of old notes alongside the new notes and return of stability to the system, the 50% rebate is hereby discontinued,” the agency added.

