Hardship, depression Buhari’s only legacy to Nigeria – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), on Tuesday, demanded President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation over the myriad of problems confronting in the country.

Falana made the call while addressing members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) during its protest rally in Lagos.

The labour union’s two-day nationwide rally put together to protest the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) took-off on Tuesday.

He said the only changes Buhari’s government has brought to Nigerians are depression and hardship.

The fiery lawyer, who made reference to a recent comment credited to the president where declared his eagerness to leave office and retire to his country home in Daura, Katsina State, said Buhari should not wait for his tenure to expire but should leave immediately.

Falana said: “The only change President Muhammadu Buhari has given to Nigerians have been depression and hardship.

“Recession has taken over our country, but President Buhari is junketing all over the world. He’s already told Nigerians that he’s tired and he’s anxious to go home. We are therefore saying today that Buhari must go.

“The living standards of our people are getting worse by the day. We didn’t vote for a regime to cause hardship in Nigeria and that is what is going on.

“As we are gathered here today, terrorism has taken over our country. Hardship has taken over our country. Depression has taken over our country.

“Don’t let them deceive you by saying there is no money in our country. It’s a lie. We reject the dubious economic programmes of this regime. We reject the neoliberal policy of this regime. We can’t continue promoting poverty in the midst of plenty.”

