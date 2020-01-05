HARMATTAN: Be careful to avoid fire outbreaks, Sanwo-Olu cautions Lagos residents

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has cautioned residents of the state to be careful at this time of the year so as to avoid outbreak of fire during the harmattan season.

The governor gave the advice through his Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, adding that residents of the state should be cautious because the current low humidity helps fires to spread fast.

He also noted that the current situation had led to numerous fire outbreaks that had been recorded in parts of Nigeria and the rest of the world, adding that cases of fire outbreak in the state had become a crucial concern for the government.

This, he said makes it important for all residents to be more careful, especially during this time of the year.

Listing precautions to be taken, Sanwo-Olu advised Lagosians to always switch off all electrical appliances and unplug them while leaving their houses.

“This also applies to markets and shops in the metropolis. If there is no spark, there won’t be spread of fire,” he added.

Continuing, the governor advised Lagosians to keep gas cylinders in open space, away from their kitchens, to prevent disasters even in the case of a leakage.

He also advised that people should invest in basic firefighting equipment, such as fire extinguishers to deal with fire incidents before they could spread.

Sanwo-Olu equally warned against the use of fireworks at this time of harmattan, noting that they could lead to fire if they fell on combustible materials.

“Although the Lagos State Government is prepared at all times to respond to emergencies, it is better and more cost-effective to take precautionary measures to prevent disasters, including fire outbreaks, from happening in the first place,” he said.

