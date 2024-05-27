Entertainment
Harrysong reveals how his estranged wife was impregnated by another man
Nigerian singer Harrison Okiri aka Harrysong,g has revealed how his estranged wife, Alexer Peres, got pregnant for another man while they were still married.
The ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner, who spoke in an Instagram Live session on May 26 alleged that “cheating runs’ in the woman’s family.”
He also claimed in the viral clip making the rounds on social media that Alexer’s mother has been married multiple times and even still cheats in her present marriage.
READ ALSO:Harrysong vows to expose someone who used Juju to tear down his beautiful world
The artiste said: “My ex-wife’s mother just married her seventh or sixth husband yet she is still cheating in that marriage. That’s the kind of family I married into.
“My wife came to inform me that she was pregnant when I stopped sleeping with her for almost a year! She was pregnant for another man inside my marriage.
”The only thing I did was to ask her to return to her family. I needed time to get to know her because I didn’t know who she really was. I married her because people said she was a loyal, humble and a God-fearing Christian.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...