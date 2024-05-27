Harrysong reveals how his estranged wife was impregnated by another man

Nigerian singer Harrison Okiri aka Harrysong,g has revealed how his estranged wife, Alexer Peres, got pregnant for another man while they were still married.

The ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner, who spoke in an Instagram Live session on May 26 alleged that “cheating runs’ in the woman’s family.”

He also claimed in the viral clip making the rounds on social media that Alexer’s mother has been married multiple times and even still cheats in her present marriage.

The artiste said: “My ex-wife’s mother just married her seventh or sixth husband yet she is still cheating in that marriage. That’s the kind of family I married into.

“My wife came to inform me that she was pregnant when I stopped sleeping with her for almost a year! She was pregnant for another man inside my marriage.

”The only thing I did was to ask her to return to her family. I needed time to get to know her because I didn’t know who she really was. I married her because people said she was a loyal, humble and a God-fearing Christian.”

