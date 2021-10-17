‘Harvest of confusion,’ PDP mocks APC over parallel congresses

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday mocked the All Progressive Congress (APC) over the crisis that trailed its state congresses in many parts of the country.

Crisis trailed the APC congresses in the 36 states across the country on Saturday with different factions conducting parallel exercises in defiance to the party’s directives to all aggrieved members to channel their complaints through appropriate platforms for resolution.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the ruling party’s congresses were “a harvest of confusion with the leaders engaging in physical, verbal and emotional assault against one another.

According to the opposition party, a situation in which the APC members used their thugs to unleash mayhem on rivals and threatened them with charms and dangerous weapons was a pointer to the challenges facing the nation.

The statement read: “It is indeed despicable that a party that has the incumbent President of the country could not successfully conduct state congresses, as their leaders were seen behaving recklessly and investing heavily in violence; a development that speaks volumes on why our nation has been under the heavy yoke of violence, division, bloodletting and acts of terrorism under the APC watch.

“The outcome of APC congresses in many of the states has shown that it is a party that lacks leadership direction and internal cohesion; a party of unruly people, who are averse to peace, which explains why our country is reeling in crisis under the APC.

“The APC cannot guarantee or give unity, tranquility and progress to our nation. Instead, it has continued to worsen the tension in the country. It has continued to show itself as a party that is troubled from within and only waiting to implode at any time.

“Nigerians should be wary of the APC. If the APC congresses turned out this bad one can only imagine the type of mayhem that would characterize its primaries as well as their involvement in the general elections.

“The APC state congresses present an unprecedented scenario in the history of our nation, where a party which produced the incumbent President, will have its ranks so torn down in shameful spectacle.

“Nigerians should make a correct interpretation of the signal sent out by APC congresses, which is that the ruling party is a mere contraption and an inchoate body of desperate elements. Such a party cannot organize for the genuine development of the country.

“Moreover, our party, the PDP is not however unaware of the efforts by the APC to inject crisis into our congresses but we commend the deft handling of issues in all our congresses to avert a crisis situation plotted by the APC.

“The PDP hereby calls on Nigerians to reject this crisis-ridden, conflict-provoking, and troubled political special purpose vehicle called APC.

“It is clear that the APC cannot lead Nigeria to the promised land. It can only worsen the current uncertainty it has hitherto unleashed on Nigerians.

“The PDP remains the umbrella party that symbolizes the yearning of Nigerians for unity, development, and security. The PDP is refocused to rebuild our national fabrics, reunite our people and chart a way forward for sustainable development in our country.”

