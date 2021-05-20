Has actress, Yvonne Jegede, found love again? | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has hinted in a social media post that she has found love again.

Jegede who walked away from her marriage with rapper Olakunle Fawole better known as Abounce in 2018 has published a suggestive post on Twitter.

On Thursday, May 20, the mum-of-one asked on Twitter;

“If someone has been separated from their spouse for a while without getting a proper divorce, and they find love, should they be discreet about it or just do what they like?

READ ALSO: I’m picking broken pieces of my life after 2-yr-old marriage crash, Yvonne Jegede says

Asking for my landlord’s daughter.”

Yvonne and Abounce separated in 2018 and they have a son together, however, they are not yet officially divorced.

Join the conversation

Opinions