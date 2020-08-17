HATE SPEECH: Again, DSS invites Mailafia

The former Deputy Governor at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia has confirmed his re-invitation by the Department of State Services (DSS) days after he was released by the security agency.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) confirmed his invitation in a WhatsApp message on Sunday where he informed that he was standing with former House of Representatives Speaker, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba, who will also appear before the DSS, today (Monday).

The message read thus in part: “We stand firmly with Comrade the Rt. Hon. Ghali Na’bba. Solidarity forever!

“Comrades kindly be notified that the Men in Black have invited me for a ‘chat’ yet again. I’m to appear before them at the Jos Command HQ of DSS at 12.00 noon today Monday. Solidarity forever!”

Mailafia’s re-invitation comes after the DSS on Friday accused him of playing to the gallery and being desperate to breach the peace in the country.

According to the spokesman of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who stated this in a statement on Friday, the secret police is surprised that Mailafia, who ‘profusely apologised’ when he was interrogated at its Plateau State office could go back to the public to say he stands by his statement.

