HATE SPEECH: NBC lacks legal competence to impose fine on broadcasting station —Falana

A Lagos-based lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana has condemned the imposition of N5 million on a radio station by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

NBC had accused Nigeria Info 99.3FM station of promoting hate speech by providing its platform for a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia, to make unverifiable and inciting views.

Mailafia had, during an interview with the radio station, claimed that a northern governor, whose name he did not give, is a leader and financier of Boko Haram terrorists and bandits.

But responding in a statement on Friday Falana said:

“The chairman of the NBC board disclosed that the amendment of the code authorising the payment of the fine of N5 million was not approved by the board. That means that the amendment of the code has not come into force.

“In view of the fact that the imposition of the N5 million fine was anchored on a purported amendment of the code and since the NBC lacks the legal competence to impose a fine on any broadcasting station without a finding of guilt by a properly constituted criminal court the NBC should suo mutu quash the illegal fine.”

The Department of State Services (DSS) had since summoned Mailafia and interrogated him over the claim.

