Hausa, Yoruba, Igbos, not Fulani are the real beneficiaries of banditry ---Gov Mohammed | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Hausa, Yoruba, Igbos, not Fulani are the real beneficiaries of banditry —Gov Mohammed
Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed on Friday claimed that Nigerians of Yoruba and Igbo extraction are the real beneficiaries of banditry in the country.
The governor also insisted that bandits terrorising the North are not Fulanis, claiming that there are Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa who are the real beneficiaries of the illicit trade.
The governor, who stated this on Friday while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said: “These bandits are not only Fulanis.
“In fact, they are terrorising the Fulanis but they have Fulani miscreants within them; they have Hausa, they have Igbo suppliers; they have Yoruba. They’re people really benefitting from the illicit trade.”
Mohammed, who came under fire for saying Fulani herdsmen carry AK-47 for self-defense, also said he has not changed his mind on his comment that herders have no option but to carry AK-47 for self-defence because they are being attacked and killed by cattle rustlers.
“I have not changed my opinion on the issue; I was not defending herdsmen,” he said.
Governor Mohammed also stated that Nigerians don’t need the permission of any governor to reside anywhere in the country.
He said, “Land is in the hands of the state and federal governments in trust but Nigerians don’t need the permission of governors or the federal government to settle everywhere. You don’t need the permission of the governor of Bauchi or the governor of Ondo to be in the forests of Ondo if you choose to live in the forests because under Section 41 of the constitution, you are free to settle anywhere.”
Politics
We don’t know how much is made per month at Lekki tollgate — LCC MD
The Managing Director of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Yomi Omomuwasan, says he does not know how much is made at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos monthly.
Mr Omomuwasan of LCC who are is the operators of the Lekki tollgate, spoke on Nigeria Info 99.3fm on Thursday.
When asked about how much the company makes monthly, and how much it must have lost so far, he said “We don’t have a figure to that. We don’t know.”
Mr Omomuwasan also said it will take about four months to completely repair the tollgate which was burnt last October in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests.
“We’ve always said that we are not part of the problem, we are not part of the #EndSARS issue, we are just a company, operating and working on its own and all of a sudden, you find out one day that you have been forced out of your location. And if the place has been cleared, for us, it means we can go back to our normal life,” he said.
“First, we will estimate and evaluate the asset that is burnt down, once we put a figure to it, we will approach the insurance company to make a claim. We will then go on to do e-tolling procurements, conduct civil works, engage the restoration of the cablings. That will take the next four months for us to get to that point. It takes an average of six months to one year to build a tolling system anywhere in the world”, he stated.
Politics
What we’re doing to ensure return of abducted Kagara students, staff — Niger gov
Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello on Friday gave Nigerians an update on what is being done by his administration and the federal government to ensure the return of students, staff and others who were recently kidnapped in the state.
He said the state government is doing everything possible to safely bring back the victims who were taken away from Government Science College, Kagara in Tafi Local Government Area of the state.
The governor gave the update on Friday at a press briefing streamed live on Twitter, revealing that the government is working with the federal and local governments as well local community leaders to ensure that the kidnapped victims are returned safely.
The governor however said that the government does not have much information yet and whenever there is, it would be made known.
It would be recalled that gunmen, suspected to be bandits had attacked the school in the early hours of Wednesday, after overpowering security guards and taking away 27 students and about 15 workers of the school.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that popular Kaduna based Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi reportedly visited the bandits in their hideout in the forest between Tegina in Niger State and Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State to negotiate for the release of the victims.
According to the reports, Gumi said they would soon be released.
Latest
Ex-CDI suggests governors play a part in increased kidnappings
The immediate past Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Air Vice Marshall Muhammad Usman on Thursday said his office had intelligence report that Boko Haram were going to kidnap the Dapchi girls.
Usman, one of the retired top military brass appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as ambassador-designates, made the revelation during his screening by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday.
It would be recalled that over 200 girls from a government school in Dapchi, Yobe State were abducted in February, 2018.
Usman said: “There was an intelligence report on Dapchi before it occurred. We saw indicators building up but it was not managed properly”.
He subtly blamed state governors for circumstances, and infrastructural deficits that aided kidnappers.
“State governors have a role to play because if you are given intelligence, we expect troops to move in but this does not happen in the North-East because of bad roads and difficult terrains.
“There is the need to partner with state governments to deny the bandits the use of forests. We need to manage these forests.
“Unfortunately, these forests are lying fallow. We have partnerships with defence agencies in different countries and it is critical that we build these partnerships to prevent future attacks.”
