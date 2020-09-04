‘He didn’t go to school’, Obaseki attacks Oshiomhole again

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Friday his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, had no development plan for the state during his tenure.

Obaseki, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the September 19 election in the state, stated this during his Ward-to-Ward campaign in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of the state.

He said: “Anybody that does not a project plan cannot be a successful governor.

“The people we took over from had no plan. They wake up in the morning and say I want to flag-off that road. There is no plan.”

He also knocked the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his lack respect for educated people in Benin.

Obaseki accused the APC of planning violence in a bid to undermine the credibility of the poll.

The governor added: “Oshiomhole has no respect for Benin. Somebody you said was not good yesterday, you went to bring him to rule over us?

“Somebody that did not go school is asking for the certificate of somebody that went to university.

“Even if we (Benin people) are fools, should you tell it to our face?”

“They are planning to write results. They want to use federal might to rig the election, that is why they are not campaigning.

“It is God and the people that put us in office. We will put them to shame even if they are shameless.

“Of all the incidents of violence in Edo State, show me the one that PDP committed. But, I have told my supporters not to retaliate. They are not more than us.”

