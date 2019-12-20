“He is a notorious criminal”, police says of village head arrested for kidnapping

The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, on Friday in Lafia, paraded the village head of Mangora Goma Tunga, in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar, alongside 80 other suspected criminals arrested in the state.

Abubakar was arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting kidnapping.

Longe revealed that the police arrested the monarch following credible intelligence on his involvement in kidnapping activities along Loko in Nasarawa/Toto axis.

“He is a notorious criminal with a long and inglorious reputation, operating in a most clandestine manner; and he has been on our wanted list,” the police boss said.

Speaking further, Longe said that the command arrested 46 suspected kidnappers and 35 suspected cult members from Oct. 22 to Dec. 2019.

Nine firearms, 34 ammunition; three tricycles, two motorcycles and three vehicles within the period were also recovered during the period.

