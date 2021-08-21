‘He is staying’ – Allegri puts Ronaldo Juve exit speculations to rest

Speculations over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus may have been put to rest after manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that the player was going nowhere.

There had been several reports from Europe linking the Portuguese superstar with a move away from Juve, to Paris Saint-Germain, to Manchester City and even a move back to his former club, Real Madrid.

Although Ronaldo had in an Instagram post warned against the unfounded rumours, he did not categorically deny the possibility of moving to a new club this summer.

But in a pre-match interview, Allegri said the Ronaldo was staying.

“He has never expressed a desire to leave,” he said.

“He has told me that he’s staying, so we can clear that one up.”

Recall that the Portugal captain and former Manchester United forward moved to Juventus from Madrid in a deal worth 112m euros (£99.2m) in 2018.

Juventus will be kicking off their Serie A campaign this weekend when they travel to Udinese on Sunday.

