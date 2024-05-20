‘He must be hot with good breathe,’ Tiwa Savage lists qualities of dream pair in movie scene

Sensational Nigerian singer, Tiwatope Savage, has listed the qualities of a male actor she would like to be paired with in any movie production.

The mother of one who is the star of the new Prime Video original titled: ‘Water and Garri,” said that she would like to work with a male actor who is really “hot.”

The “Stamina” crooner in an interview with Larry Madowo of CNN said she would not have a kissing scene with someone with bad breathe.

READ ALSO:Tiwa Savage listed to perform at coronation of British monarch Prince Charles III

When the singer was asked if she had an actor in mind, she said:

“Anyone that’s hot. You never want to have a kissing scene with someone who’s not hot. That’s horrible, because it’s not just once, it’s over and over again. So if the person is not hot, I don’t know.

“The cheque has to be big for me to be convincing. But yeah, as long as the person is hot and has good breath.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now