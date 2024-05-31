‘He takes the shine off Obi,’ Nigerians praise Atiku for condemning killing of soldiers in Abia

Social media users have poured encomium on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar fo condemning the killing of four soldiers by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Abia State.

Users on X are of the opinion that Atiku has taken the shine off Peter Obi, a former South-East governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), who has remained silent on the incident.

In a statement posted on his official X handle on Friday, the former Vice President condemned the killing of the soldiers and called for a political solution to the travails of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for alleged treason.

Atiku noted that a solution to the Kanu’s matter would help calm tension in the region.

He wrote: “The violence that led to the killing of soldiers and civilians in Abia State on Thursday stands condemned.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who may have lost a loved one. May their souls rest in peace.

“But even more profound is the impact of yesterday’s sit-at-home in the Southeast region of our country on students writing WAEC examinations.

“The veil of the so-called Unknown Gun Men hiding under cover to unleash death and mayhem must be lifted to ensure that criminal elements are separated from legitimate agitators.

“To this end, without prejudice to the ongoing legal processes, I think the time has come to explore a political resolution to the Nnamdi Kanu and other associated issues.

“I believe that this will defuse the compressor cooker situation in the region. It will be a win-win for all parties.” -AA

Impressed Netizens who reacted to the post, took turns to praise Atiku for condemning the killing of the soldiers.

@EMajor wrote: “This is the leader we what in Nigeria, a man with a large heart who can shake hands across the country. What Peter Obi refused to do, Atiku has done. He has taken the light out of Obi. God bless Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

@DavidsOffor: Technically, Atiku Abubakar has taken the glory before Peter Obi, cashing on the insecurity in the SE and calling for a political solution that will eventually suit him.

“If this tweet doesn’t get deleted, this is the way to go. Condemn those criminals.”

@Mahmud-Wazeeree: We need your leadership in this country and We will vote for you massively come 2027.”

@BadLieutenant: It’s just not right that none of the Igbo leaders are saying anything about soldiers getting killed in their own area. They need to speak up about it, plain and simple.”

@Echekwu1: “I might be wrong, but I think, being a leader, is to get all sides of the right informations before speaking. Atiku has done well, we await other leaders to speak…”

@Yusufzone: “They should all be ashamed of themselves for their collective complicity of silence. I dare the ndigbo leadership and their people to dare open up their odoriferous cavity to comment on any related issue outside of the Southeast region. I dare them. Nonsense.”

@Chu1759: “They are very scared.. UGM will hurt them and their families. Why do you think is not saying anything.. unless is part of them.”

@DrAdemola: “Obi-boy and Oby-girl dey mumu yesterday when IPOB shut down entire Southeast, students no do Maths WAEC exam yet una no do pimp. No wahala!

But if una papa and mama born una well, make una open mouth condemn anything from other regions.

E no go beta for una!”

@WaleSupo: “Peter Obi commented on Danex Plaza, Abuja but is silent on the Abia killings. Why being silent? The act is what every good Nigerian should condemn. Peter Obi implies by this that he’s actually part of the old order that we desire to change.”

@Magnificent: “Very well thought through piece. Very balanced and Atikulated, I hope all concern parties take their own piece of advice from this short, but very concise piece.”

@Vikkyyy: “Your Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, I salute and commend you for your statesmanship of calling a spade a spade! There should be a distinction between politics and a high sense of responsibility. This is 👍. Still waiting for your ex-PDP man, the Peter Obi on his position.”

