Politics
‘He was on espionage,’ APC campaign explains ejection of Arise TV reporter from Tinubu’s NESG meeting
All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council has explained the ejection of an Arise TV reporter from a symposium involving its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).
The APC campaign council and Arise TV have disagreed severally since last year over the latter’s coverage of issues involving the former Lagos State governor.
The council had boycotted town halls and other pre-election events packaged by the television station.
In a statement issued on Sunday by its Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, the PCC said the AriseTV cameraman was sent out for secretly filming Tinubu at the event.
He said the Arise TV cameraman covertly recorded an APC chieftain while the event was not open to the public.
READ ALSO: Nigeria safe in stingy man’s hands, Obi fires back at Tinubu over ‘stingy’ comment
Onanuga insisted that other TV stations invited to the event did not breach the procedures for the programme.
He said: “Arise TV cameraman clandestinely streamed live Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s event in Lagos today. He was not authorized by anyone. He was clearly on espionage but was busted and sent out. Is journalism by stealth part of the practice by Arise News?
“For clarity, the Tinubu-Shettima campaign is not against Arise TV covering its events. The Lagos NESG dialogue was not meant for live TV coverage.
“It was to be recorded and shown later. Other TV houses did not breach the rule, except Arise News. And it was done by stealth. Why?”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...