He was very uncompromising, Tinubu says of late Balarabe Musa

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that Balarabe Musa was very uncompromising.

Musa, a former governor of Kaduna State passed on today (Wednesday).

In a post on his Twitter handle, @AsiwajuTinubu, in response to Musa’s death, Tinubu wrote:

READ ALSO: Friend of the poor who fought the rich. 10 other things you may not know about Balarabe

“The first civilian governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa was a statesman and principled progressive politician. He was very uncompromising.

“He stood unwaveringly by his convictions even at the height of his impeachment by the NPN controlled State Assembly in 1981.

“He would be sorely missed by the entire country particularly the Talakawas for his consistent struggle and commitment to social and economic change. I commiserate with his immediate and extended family.

“I mourn with the people and government of Kaduna State. I mourn with the country for we have all lost a fine progressive. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljanna Fridaus. Amin.”

Join the conversation

Opinions