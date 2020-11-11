Latest Politics Top Stories

He was very uncompromising, Tinubu says of late Balarabe Musa

November 11, 2020
I was the most available scapegoat for retaliation on Lekki shootings —Tinubu
By Ripples Nigeria

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that Balarabe Musa was very uncompromising.

Musa, a former governor of Kaduna State passed on today (Wednesday).

In a post on his Twitter handle, @AsiwajuTinubu, in response to Musa’s death, Tinubu wrote:

READ ALSO: Friend of the poor who fought the rich. 10 other things you may not know about Balarabe

“The first civilian governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa was a statesman and principled progressive politician. He was very uncompromising.

“He stood unwaveringly by his convictions even at the height of his impeachment by the NPN controlled State Assembly in 1981.

“He would be sorely missed by the entire country particularly the Talakawas for his consistent struggle and commitment to social and economic change. I commiserate with his immediate and extended family.

“I mourn with the people and government of Kaduna State. I mourn with the country for we have all lost a fine progressive. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljanna Fridaus. Amin.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */