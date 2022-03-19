Connect with us

Politics

He will create Alter-Beta to carry Nigeria’s money, his wife to become Senate President,’ Bode George mocks Tinubu

Published

3 mins ago

on

A former Deputy National of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-West, Bode George, said on Saturday he would relocate from Nigeria if the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, becomes Nigeria’s President in 2023.

George, who is a fierce critic of the ex-Lagos State governor, stated this at a media briefing in the state.

He said: “What has Tinubu done to prove that he deserves to be honoured by anybody in this country? I want somebody to tell me.

READ ALSO: A man carrying bullion van on election day should be in jail, Bode George says in veiled jab at Tinubu

“Anyway, I am happy the President has signed the new electoral bill. However, if by whatever chance he gets to the Aso Rock Villa, I won’t be part of this country. And I am not joking. I can go to Ghana and watch with binoculars from afar. You will see what will happen.

“This is Alpha-Beta in Lagos. He will create some Alter-Beta somewhere to carry your money. His wife will now be Senate President. His son will be Governor of Lagos. His daughter will be Iyaloja of Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

seventeen − 1 =

Investigations

Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...