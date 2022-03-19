He will create Alter-Beta to carry Nigeria’s money, his wife to become Senate President,’ Bode George mocks Tinubu

A former Deputy National of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-West, Bode George, said on Saturday he would relocate from Nigeria if the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, becomes Nigeria’s President in 2023.

George, who is a fierce critic of the ex-Lagos State governor, stated this at a media briefing in the state.

He said: “What has Tinubu done to prove that he deserves to be honoured by anybody in this country? I want somebody to tell me.

READ ALSO: A man carrying bullion van on election day should be in jail, Bode George says in veiled jab at Tinubu

“Anyway, I am happy the President has signed the new electoral bill. However, if by whatever chance he gets to the Aso Rock Villa, I won’t be part of this country. And I am not joking. I can go to Ghana and watch with binoculars from afar. You will see what will happen.

“This is Alpha-Beta in Lagos. He will create some Alter-Beta somewhere to carry your money. His wife will now be Senate President. His son will be Governor of Lagos. His daughter will be Iyaloja of Nigeria.”

