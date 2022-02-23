Headies announces date for 15th award ceremony

The 15th edition for the Headies Award will be coming up on Tuesday, March 1.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, February 22 via the official Instagram platform of the music award organizers in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Organisers unveil nominations for 2022 Oscar Award

In their Instagram announcement, the organizers wrote, “Get ready for the BIG Announcement!

“In the meantime, how many celebrity voices can you recognize? Tag them in the order you hear them and stand a chance to win an exclusive invite to the Big Announcement.”

