Entertainment
Headies Award 2022: Complete list of winners
The 15th edition of the Headies award ceremony took place on Sunday, September 4 in Atlanta, United States of America.
The monumental event became the first ever Headies award to take place outside the shores of Nigeria with American entertainment polymath, Anthony Andersen alongside renowned Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro serving as hosts of the event.
Anthony Andersen is famous for his sit-com Blackish where he played the role of Mr. Johnson beside Tracy Ellis Ross who played his wife.
Olamide’s 2020 album ‘Carpe Diem’ won the best Rap Album at the 2022 Headies Award to kick off the award show on Sunday night.
Wizkid in absentia bagged three major awards including Best Collaboration, Song of the Year for the track Essence and Album of the Year for Made In Lagos – Deluxe Edition. Buju BNXN won the highly coveted Headies Next Rated award.
Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu also received a Special Recognition for her influence in Afrobeat and the Nigerian music industry. She was honoured alongside Efe Omorogbe, who managed 2Baba’s illustrious career and who contributed actively to the evolution of Afrobeats.
Sunday Are has managed so many artists including Wizkid, D’banj, Wande Coal, Lagbaja, amongst many other talents.
Read also: American entertainer, Anthony Anderson, Ighodaro to host Headies Award 2022
Equally important, Asake’s exceptional performance at the award ceremony received a standing ovation from the audience. Despite not receiving an award nomination, the Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) signee stunned the attendees with his performance.
See complete list of winners below.
Best Rap Album
Olamide- Carpe Diem
Best Alternative Song
Flavour- Doings
Best Rap Single
Ladipoe x Buju (aka BNXN)- Feelings
Best Street Hop Award
Nektunez x Goya Menor’s- Ameno Amapiano
Lyricist on the Roll award
A-Q- The Last Cypher
Best Female Vocal Performance
Waje- Last time
Producer of the Year
SARZ (featuring Lojay)– Monalisa
Recording of the Year
Patoraking- Celebrate Me
Best Video Director
TG Tomori- Fireboy x D Smoke “Champion”
Best R&B single
Wizkid x Tems- Essence
Best Alternative Album
Ibejii- Intermission
Best Dancehall/Reggae Album
Patoranking- Three
Collaboration of the Year
Wizkid x Tems- Essence
Songwriter Award
Adekunle Gold- Sinner
Best Afrobeats Single
Fireboy- Peru
Song Of The Year
Wizkid x Tems- Essence
Viewers Choice Award
Ayra Starr- Bloody Samaritan
Next Rated Award
Buju (aka BNXN)
Best Inspirational Song
KCee & Okwesili Eze Group- Cultural Praise
Album Of The Year
Wizkid- Made In Lagos
Best Central African Artiste Of The Year
Innoss’B
International Artiste Special Recognition
Wyclef Jean
Akon
Special Recognition (Talent)
D’Banj
Special Recognition Awards
Bose Ogulu
Efe Omorogbe
Sunday Are
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...