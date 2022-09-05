Headies Award 2022: Complete list of winners

The 15th edition of the Headies award ceremony took place on Sunday, September 4 in Atlanta, United States of America.

The monumental event became the first ever Headies award to take place outside the shores of Nigeria with American entertainment polymath, Anthony Andersen alongside renowned Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro serving as hosts of the event.

Anthony Andersen is famous for his sit-com Blackish where he played the role of Mr. Johnson beside Tracy Ellis Ross who played his wife.

Olamide’s 2020 album ‘Carpe Diem’ won the best Rap Album at the 2022 Headies Award to kick off the award show on Sunday night.

Wizkid in absentia bagged three major awards including Best Collaboration, Song of the Year for the track Essence and Album of the Year for Made In Lagos – Deluxe Edition. Buju BNXN won the highly coveted Headies Next Rated award.

Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu also received a Special Recognition for her influence in Afrobeat and the Nigerian music industry. She was honoured alongside Efe Omorogbe, who managed 2Baba’s illustrious career and who contributed actively to the evolution of Afrobeats.

Sunday Are has managed so many artists including Wizkid, D’banj, Wande Coal, Lagbaja, amongst many other talents.

Equally important, Asake’s exceptional performance at the award ceremony received a standing ovation from the audience. Despite not receiving an award nomination, the Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) signee stunned the attendees with his performance.

See complete list of winners below.

Best Rap Album

Olamide- Carpe Diem

Best Alternative Song

Flavour- Doings

Best Rap Single

Ladipoe x Buju (aka BNXN)- Feelings



Best Street Hop Award

Nektunez x Goya Menor’s- Ameno Amapiano



Lyricist on the Roll award

A-Q- The Last Cypher

Best Female Vocal Performance

Waje- Last time

Producer of the Year

SARZ (featuring Lojay)– Monalisa

Recording of the Year

Patoraking- Celebrate Me

Best Video Director

TG Tomori- Fireboy x D Smoke “Champion”

Best R&B single

Wizkid x Tems- Essence



Best Alternative Album

Ibejii- Intermission



Best Dancehall/Reggae Album



Patoranking- Three

Collaboration of the Year

Wizkid x Tems- Essence

Songwriter Award

Adekunle Gold- Sinner

Best Afrobeats Single

Fireboy- Peru

Song Of The Year

Wizkid x Tems- Essence



Viewers Choice Award

Ayra Starr- Bloody Samaritan



Next Rated Award

Buju (aka BNXN)

Best Inspirational Song

KCee & Okwesili Eze Group- Cultural Praise



Album Of The Year

Wizkid- Made In Lagos

Best Central African Artiste Of The Year

Innoss’B



International Artiste Special Recognition

Wyclef Jean

Akon

Special Recognition (Talent)

D’Banj

Special Recognition Awards

Bose Ogulu

Efe Omorogbe

Sunday Are

