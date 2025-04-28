Headies honours Mohbad with ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’ award

The Headies Awards on Sunday honoured the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad with a special tribute and posthumously awarded him “Best Street-Hop Artiste.”

In an emotional moment, Mohbad’s life and music were honored during the ceremony, which recognized his influence on the Afrobeats and street-hop scenes in Nigeria before his tragic death.

Mohbad, whose popular songs “Feel Good” and “Peace” made him popular both in the streets and with general audiences, won Best Street-Hop Artiste, a category that honours musicians who make a substantial musical contribution to street culture.

At the 17th Headies Awards, which took place at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, Mohbad’s widow, Omowunmi, brought the audience to tears with her moving tribute.

In her moving statement, Omowunmi reflected on her husband’s lasting impact as she accepted the honour on his behalf.

The mother of one revealed that she does not consider Mohbad to be her “late husband” because, in her opinion, he is still alive, particularly through their small son Liam.

“On behalf of myself, my son Liam, my husband’s immediate younger brother, Adura, and the rest of the Imonelization family, we want to specially thank you for this award,” she stated.

