Politics
Heads of security agencies meet, review arrangements for elections
Heads of security agencies in Nigeria met on Monday to review security arrangements for the country’s general elections.
The meeting was convened by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, and attended by other service chiefs.
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Director-General of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, and the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj. Gen. Samuel Adebayo were also at the meeting.
Irabor, who briefed journalists shortly after the meeting, reassured Nigerians that the armed forces and other security agencies were ready to provide a safe and secure environment for the elections.
He said: “We have just finished the meeting. The service chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, the DSS, represented by the Director of Operations, the DG, the NIA, and the CDI were all present.
“Looking at the security for the elections and as you know, the police is the lead agency for elections security, we have compared notes and assessed the entire situation and we are good to go.
“The assessment is that we are set on all fronts. We got representation from the Independent National Electoral Commission, who of course you have interacted with, and has also told Nigerians and the world that they are ready for this election.
“By and large, we are good to go and I like to use this opportunity to assure Nigerians that on the security front, we are good to go on all fronts.”
