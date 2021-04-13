Health agency, ICPC to track deployment of covid-19 vaccines | Ripples Nigeria

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has announced its collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in a bid to enforce transparency in the deployment and administration of COVID -19 vaccines in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, April 12, in Abuha by the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, titled, ‘NPHCDA partners with ICPC for COVID -19 vaccine security and accountability’.

According to Shuaib, the ICPC would track and monitor the deployment and use of COVID-19 vaccines across the country, with a focus on theft and embezzlement; service provision; vaccine availability; and advisory.

Shuaib said, “The collaboration will ensure all appropriate anti-corruption, accountability, and transparency measures are established and sustained throughout the four phases of the COVID -19 vaccination campaigns.

“These measures are imperative, as any form of corruption in the COVID-19 vaccination effort of the Federal Government will inevitably undermine the response to the pandemic, deprive citizens of their right to vaccination, and ultimately derail the goal of achieving herd immunity.

“The ICPC will track and monitor the deployment and use of COVID -19 vaccines across the country, with a focus on four critical areas – theft and embezzlement; service provision; vaccine availability; and advisory.

“The NPHCDA, therefore, assures the public that those with intentions of perpetrating any unlawful acts in this regard, such as extortion, diversion of vaccines and/or funds meant for the vaccination, will be apprehended and would face the full wrath of the law.

“The general public is therefore encouraged to report any act of corruption in the vaccination process to NPHCDA or ICPC.”

