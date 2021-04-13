Health agency, ICPC to track deployment of covid-19 vaccines | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Health agency, ICPC to track deployment of covid-19 vaccines
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has announced its collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in a bid to enforce transparency in the deployment and administration of COVID -19 vaccines in Nigeria.
This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, April 12, in Abuha by the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, titled, ‘NPHCDA partners with ICPC for COVID -19 vaccine security and accountability’.
According to Shuaib, the ICPC would track and monitor the deployment and use of COVID-19 vaccines across the country, with a focus on theft and embezzlement; service provision; vaccine availability; and advisory.
Shuaib said, “The collaboration will ensure all appropriate anti-corruption, accountability, and transparency measures are established and sustained throughout the four phases of the COVID -19 vaccination campaigns.
Read also: Nigerian govt receives 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India
“These measures are imperative, as any form of corruption in the COVID-19 vaccination effort of the Federal Government will inevitably undermine the response to the pandemic, deprive citizens of their right to vaccination, and ultimately derail the goal of achieving herd immunity.
“The ICPC will track and monitor the deployment and use of COVID -19 vaccines across the country, with a focus on four critical areas – theft and embezzlement; service provision; vaccine availability; and advisory.
“The NPHCDA, therefore, assures the public that those with intentions of perpetrating any unlawful acts in this regard, such as extortion, diversion of vaccines and/or funds meant for the vaccination, will be apprehended and would face the full wrath of the law.
“The general public is therefore encouraged to report any act of corruption in the vaccination process to NPHCDA or ICPC.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico
Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg
Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...
Latest Tech News
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...