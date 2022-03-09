Health care: UNICEF pledges $500,000 support to Borno, Yobe

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has promised to donate $500,000 to Borno and Yobe States to boost health care in the two states.

The Boko Haram insurgency had killed thousands and displaced more than two million since it started in 2011.

The UNICEF Head of Maiduguri Field Office, Phuong Nguyen, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the agency also donated essential medicines worth $438,972 to both states for the improvement of maternal and neonatal health.

The statement read: “UNICEF has handed over essential medicines worth US$438,972 to the governments of Yobe and Borno States, as part of efforts to improve maternal, neonatal and child survival and health outcomes in conflict-affected communities in north-east Nigeria.

“UNICEF will also support the implementation of the Primary Health Care Memorandum of Understanding it signed with the States with an additional $500,000.”

