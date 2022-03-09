News
Health care: UNICEF pledges $500,000 support to Borno, Yobe
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has promised to donate $500,000 to Borno and Yobe States to boost health care in the two states.
The Boko Haram insurgency had killed thousands and displaced more than two million since it started in 2011.
The UNICEF Head of Maiduguri Field Office, Phuong Nguyen, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.
He said the agency also donated essential medicines worth $438,972 to both states for the improvement of maternal and neonatal health.
READ ALSO: 8,000 Nigerian children recruited as child soldiers in North-East since 2009 —UNICEF
The statement read: “UNICEF has handed over essential medicines worth US$438,972 to the governments of Yobe and Borno States, as part of efforts to improve maternal, neonatal and child survival and health outcomes in conflict-affected communities in north-east Nigeria.
“UNICEF will also support the implementation of the Primary Health Care Memorandum of Understanding it signed with the States with an additional $500,000.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...