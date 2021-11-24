Health for Wealth Walk in Ghana Business School on the eighth lap

Introduced in August 2018 by Prof Robert Ebo Hinson, who had then just assumed as Head of Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Accra, the Health for Wealth Walk (H4W Walk) held its eighth edition on Saturday 20 November.

Aimed at promoting good health and longevity, and for students and alums of UGBS to bond, it has attracted participants from local and international blue-chip companies. The eighth edition was co-hosted with the Managing Director of the Ignite Media Group, Ghana, Mr Kayode Akintemi.

According to Hinson, he introduced the initiative as there were indications that non-communicable diseases were increasing among Ghana’s educated elite.

Previous walks were held on the Saturdays of 25 May, 31 August 2019, 28 September, and 26 October 2019; and then the major COVID-19 disruptor occurred. The sixth edition was held on Thursday, 13 May 2021 and the seventh on Saturday, 12 June 2021.

Hinson hopes that subsequent editions will be held not only in Ghana, but also in other parts of Africa and the wider world.

As Special Guest of Honour, Akintemi, who was once General Manager of Channels TV in Lagos, Nigeria, shared tips on bodybuilding and maintaining a healthy weight. He interacted with the students and shared some ideas on the conduct of business in other parts of Africa and the United Kingdom, where he was an ICT and Project Manager.

The ninth Health for Wealth Walk will be held next month (December).

