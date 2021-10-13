Politics
Health issues don’t know political parties —Fayose
A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, on Tuesday, revealed the reason behind his courtesy visit to a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, at his residence in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos.
According to Fayose, the visit was a courtesy visit due to the recuperation of the APC leader after his return from a medical trip in London.
Read also: Buhari’s visit to Tinubu not about 2023 election – Presidency
The former governor noted this via his Facebook page, saying, “Today, I was at Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos to wish Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu a quick recovery. Health issues know no political party and in this part of the world, we seldom celebrate people when they are alive. Rather, we like to sign condolence registers. To me, that is not the best way to live.
“Most importantly, politics should be about love for each other. Therefore, like other leaders in Nigeria, I wish Asiwaju sound and robust health. And to those negative political analysts, this visit notwithstanding, I remain an unrepentant PDP leader and key stakeholder.”
